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Charleston’s Expanding Economy Sets the Stage for Hotel Market Growth
By Nevistas News,6 days ago
Charleston, known as the “Holy City” because of the prominence of churches, is the most populous city in South Carolina. It is a notable tourist destination, featuring streets lined with grand live oak trees draped with Spanish moss, historic forts and plantations, old antebellum homes, antique shops, and museums, as well as proximity to beaches. In 2016, Charleston became the first domestic destination to earn the coveted “Number 1 City in the World” designation from Travel + Leisure. More recently, Charleston was ranked the number-one city in the United States in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards each year from 2012 through 2024, then ranked #3 in 2025 and #2 in 2026.