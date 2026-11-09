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Devereaux, Kaminski corral MVFC weekly honors
By Ryan Powell, FightingHawks.com,6 days ago
ST. LOUIS – North Dakota linebacker Mike Devereaux and quarterback Jerry Kaminski secured Missouri Valley Football Conference weekly accolades Monday, following the Fighting Hawks' 49-21 victory over Illinois State. Devereaux earned defensive player of the week honors, while Kaminski earned his fourth offensive nod, sharing this one with Youngstown State signal caller Beau Brungard.