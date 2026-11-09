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Elevated Foods and IFPA Spotlight Measurable Outcomes of Regenerative Agriculture
6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Elevated Foods and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) convened fresh produce industry professionals at the 2026 Global Produce & Floral Show for the second annual Regenerative Agriculture Tour, highlighting how small- to mid-sized family growers and companies across the supply chain are applying regenerative agriculture principles through practical strategies and measurable outcomes.