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The 2026 Harlon Hill Trophy Watch: New Seat At The Head Of The Table 🪑
6 days ago
Time to shuffle a few banquet chairs before the pork medallions go cold. When we last checked in on the Harlon Hill Trophy race, Wyatt Bower was pulling away from the field. Andrew Miller and JayJay Jordan were right behind him. A few weeks later, Bower is hurt, Jordan keeps scoring, and now an explanation would be necessary as to why Cephus Harris is not on the shortlist.