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Attackers backdoor trusted AWS integrations to steal secrets
By Jessica Lyons,6 days ago
Unknown attackers used compromised identity and access management (IAM) credentials associated with Qubole's AWS account to access customer AWS environments, stealing secrets and other sensitive data from S3 buckets. Qubole is a cloud data processing platform that uses cross-account IAM roles to manage compute and access storage in customers' AWS...