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Trimble Launches New AI-Accelerated Scheduling Solution to Help Contractors Protect Project Milestones
By Trimble,6 days ago
Trimble Connect Scheduling autonomously reviews multiple data sources to help teams detect risk and optimize a centralized schedule in real time. Las Vegas, Nov. 9, 2026 — Trimble today introduced Trimble Connect SchedulingTM, an integrated and AI-assisted solution for real-time visibility and optimization of construction scheduling and planning. Unveiled as a new capability of the Trimble ConnectⓇ platform during the Trimble Dimensions User Conference, Trimble Connect Scheduling transforms how teams in the field and office can plan activities, identify scheduling risks and respond to dynamic changes to meet the critical industry challenge of completing projects on time and within budget.