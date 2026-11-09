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General Hospital Spoilers November 10: Joe Hits Pay Dirt, Ava Meets Serena, and Emma Confronts Heather
By Michael Thomas,6 days ago
General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 tease plenty of drama in Port Charles as Jason (Steve Burton) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) compare notes about the Phoebe situation. Meanwhile, Emma (Braedyn Bruner) confronts Heather (Alley Mills), Gio (Giovanni Mazza) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) get a new opportunity, and...