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Griffith joins Barbados for Concacaf Nations League B matches against Guadeloupe and St. Lucia
By Portland Timbers2 Communications,6 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. – Timbers2 forward Colin Griffith has been called up to the Barbados National Team for a pair of Concacaf Nations League B group matches in the upcoming November FIFA international window, it was announced on Nov. 6. Griffith will join Barbados for Concacaf Nations League B Group...