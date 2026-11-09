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RPM announces acquisition of Volteco
6 days ago
Acquisition strengthens RPM's portfolio of waterproofing solutions. RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Volteco S.p.A. (Volteco), an Italy-based leading supplier of below-grade waterproofing solutions, for its Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG). This strategic acquisition brings a unique and differentiated technology platform to Tremco CPG.