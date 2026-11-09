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Young voters and candidates made a difference in the midterm elections
By Public News Service,6 days ago
Nearly a week after the midterm elections, political analysts are still weighing what the results could mean for the future of American politics. National polling showed younger voters and other key groups swung back toward Democrats, while historic election victories and a surge of younger candidates point to a changing face of political leadership.
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