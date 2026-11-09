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The Hidden Athletes of Pit Road
By Peyton Martin,6 days ago
A driver gets the glory, but a race is often decided on pit road. In about 9-12 seconds, a five-person crew can hand their driver several positions or take them away. Track position is everything in NASCAR. A crew that beats the competition by even a second can send their driver out ahead of rivals who were running faster laps. Over a long race, a few good stops can make a big difference in a driver's final position.
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