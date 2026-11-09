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Fall Out Boy Drops New Song “Aces” With Stadium Tour Dates
By Tate Logan,6 days ago
Fall Out Boy is not messing around today. The band has dropped a brand new song, “Aces” along with a massive run of stadium tour dates in 2027. The band is hitting the UK and Europe in May and June next year with A Day To Remember and Neck Deep. Fall Out Boy then heads to North America in July and August with The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far. This is bound to be a summer tour for the pop-punk history books.