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Obituary of Mary June Coffman Legg
By Croxford Funeral Home,6 days ago
Mary June Coffman Legg passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026, surrounded by her friends and family. June was born June 29, 1928, in Lewistown, MT, to Elmer and Stella Coffman, the sixth of nine children. The family moved to the Greenfield Bench area in Teton County in the mid-1930s. She attended Greenfield School and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1947. June joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving during the Korean War. She received an honorable discharge in 1954.