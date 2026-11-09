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Delaware to receive more than $160 million in federal funding for rural health care
By Nicole Richter,6 days ago
Delaware will receive more than $160 million in federal funding to continue improving health care access and services in rural communities across the state, according to the Delaware Health and Social Services. The state announced Monday it secured $160,294,521 through the second year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program....
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