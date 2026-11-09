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You Forgot Cartier Once Put Its Name on a Lincoln, and This 1979 Mark V Is Live at No Reserve
By Elizabeth Puckett,6 days ago
Lincoln once let Cartier sign the glass on a coupe more than 19 feet long, and buyers paid thousands extra for the privilege. This 1979 Lincoln Continental Mark V Cartier Edition is live at no reserve on Hagerty Marketplace in Canaan, New Hampshire. It shows 43,250 miles, a high bid of $8,750 across 13 bids as of Friday morning, Nov. 6, and an ending time of Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2:55 p.m. ET.