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Seven Years Later, Eleven One Eleven Breaks Ground
6 days ago
Lincoln Property Company and McCourt Partners announced the groundbreaking of ElevenOneEleven, a new mixed-use development in Culver City on November 5, 2026. The long vacant parcel at the nexus of Jefferson and Sepulveda Boulevards, which was the subject of multiple community meetings pre-pandemic, is being turned into 344 multifamily housing units. This will include 52 affordable units, along with 2,000 square feet of retail and 17,520 square feet of publicly accessible outdoor space.
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