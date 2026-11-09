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David Zwirner Presents Solo Exhibition By Japanese Artist Yoshitomo Nara
6 days ago
David Zwirner presents an exhibition by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara, featuring new paintings and drawings, recent sculptures, and earlier works selected by the artist. Spanning the gallery’s 537 West 20th Street and 533 West 19th Street locations in New York, this exhibition is the artist’s first solo presentation with David Zwirner and his first major solo exhibition in New York in nearly a decade.