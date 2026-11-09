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Todd Monken says he’s not ready to name starter between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders
By Scott Petrak,6 days ago
Coach Todd Monken wasn’t ready Monday to say whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders would start at quarterback Sunday against the Houston Texans. “I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape,” Monken said. “We just got done meeting with the guys. They’ll flush the game and then we’ll have a chance to meet offensively more extensive a little bit later today. We haven’t had a chance to circle back as an offensive staff.”