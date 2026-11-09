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MAR awards grants to local charities across Massachusetts
By Elizabeth Kanzeg Rowland,6 days ago
The Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®‘ Charitable Foundation awarded $27,000 in grants to 18 charities serving communities across the Commonwealth. Award recipients target hunger, housing needs and homelessness in local communities. Grant winners include:. Champ Homes, Inc., Hyannis. Colorful Kidz Inc., Cotuit. Community Cooks, Somerville. Friends of Boston’s Homeless,...