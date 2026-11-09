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Legendary comedian slammed for ‘cruel’ joke about Charlie Kirk’s murder: ‘Beyond disgusting’
6 days ago
Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing backlash after making a controversial joke about Charlie Kirk's murder. In a clip from his Nov. 6 show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Chappelle, 53, said he feels "better" since Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University debate on Sept. 10, 2025. The right-wing political activist and media personality was 31 when he was killed.