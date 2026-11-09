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Gabriel Iglesias’ The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration to stop in West Virginia in 2027
6 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias announced that The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, will make a stop in the Mountain State in 2027. According to a press release, on April 3, 2027, Iglesias' The 1976 Tour: A Fluffy Celebration, which includes "all new material," will stop at the Vandalia Health Coliseum in the Charleston area of Kanawha County.
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