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Meet the 2026 TSE Women to Watch: Linette Dao
6 days ago
CHICAGO — Trade Show Executive (TSE) is continuing its highlight of the 2026 Women to Watch with Linette Dao, Senior Marketing Director, Industrial Group, at Forge. An anchor in her company’s marketing organization, Dao encourages insight-led experimentation and cross-functional collaboration, and has transformed how her team strategically approaches growth across numerous events.