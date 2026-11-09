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Kona's Old A's Park Finally Gets New Bathrooms After Years of Closures
By Erin Collins,6 days ago
Hawaiʻi County officials broke ground Nov. 5 on a long-awaited improvement project at Kailua Park in Kona, the beachfront spot many locals still call Old A's because it sits on the former Kona Airport site. The project will deliver new restrooms, a concession building and the demolition of the old airport terminal, with the county targeting completion in early 2028.
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