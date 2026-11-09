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49ers QB Brock Purdy reached 100-TD mark much quicker than franchise legends
By Ryan Greenberg,6 days ago
Brock Purdy set a franchise record with his 100th NFL touchdown pass on Sunday. Purdy set the 49ers' franchise record for the fastest quarterback to reach 100 touchdown passes after his 12-yard passing touchdown to running back Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter of Sunday's 38-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium.