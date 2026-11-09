undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Election Commission
By Tom Yamachika,6 days ago
This week, I can’t help but write about the state Elections Commission and how it has been paralyzed for several months in a feud with the Office of Elections. In theory, the Commission oversees the Office of Elections. The chief election officer, Scott Nago, reports to and can be replaced by the Commission. The problem, however, is that the chair of the Commission’s term of office expired on July 1. Since that date, there has been no chair.