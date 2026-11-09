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SoCon names football players of the week
6 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On Monday, the Southern Conference Football Players of the Week presented by Southern Recognition were awarded for all games played on Nov. 7. Tennessee Tech quarterback Jax Leatherwood was named the Offensive Player of the Week, Furman linebacker Raleigh Herbert was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Samford wide receiver/kick returner Kevonte Corbin was also named the Special Teams Player of the Week. The awards are selected by the league office.
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