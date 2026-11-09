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United Rentals Announced as Official Rental Solution of Texas State Athletics
6 days ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State Athletics has announced a significant three-year sponsorship agreement with United Rentals, North America's largest equipment rental company, as the "Official Rental Solution of Texas State Athletics." The Bobcats debuted the new partnership in front of a national television audience at Boise State on October 31 with highly visible coaches headsets as a keystone asset.