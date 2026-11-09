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Astoria mayor race still undecided
By Post author,6 days ago
It’s been nearly a week since the Nov. 3 general election and it still isn’t clear yet who will be Astoria’s next mayor. In the four-candidate race, the two candidates with a shot at the position are separated by only 59 votes. Clatsop County juvenile probation counselor Laura Parker holds the lead over Sean Davis, a combat veteran and the cofounder of the nonprofit Rogue Cell.
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