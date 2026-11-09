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How Teams Earn a Spot in the NCAA Tournament
By NCAAM,6 days ago
Every March, fans stare at a bracket and ask the same questions. Why did one team get in while another stayed home? How can a small-conference champion receive an invitation despite a modest record? And what exactly makes a team a No. 1 seed? The men’s NCAA Division I basketball tournament is built from two paths: automatic qualification and selection by a committee. Understanding those paths turns Selection Sunday from a mysterious television announcement into a much more understandable process. It also explains why conference tournaments can change the entire picture in a matter of days.