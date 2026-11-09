undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Calvin Klein Holiday 2026 Campaign Stars Jung Kook in a Personal Edit of Winter Essentials
6 days ago
Calvin Klein is bringing Jung Kook of BTS back into the spotlight for its Holiday 2026 campaign, with the global brand ambassador putting his personal stamp on the American fashion house’s familiar denim, underwear, and outerwear. Released November 9, the campaign arrives with a seasonal wardrobe edit that balances relaxed dressing with more polished looks, offering a closer look at the pieces the singer gravitates toward throughout the year.