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Houston Dash 2026 player report cards: Natalie Hammond
By Manuel Olivares,6 days ago
We’re continuing our 2026 report card series, recapping each Houston Dash player’s season. Next up is defender Natalie Hammond. Hammond was a non-roster invitee over the offseason, and the Dash signed her to the squad on April 10th. Because of her college commitment, she joined the club during the summer. She made her debut against Kansas City Current on August 8 and added balance to the midfield and defense.