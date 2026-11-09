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Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Joins Indian American Leaders for Oval Office Ceremony
By Mesan Byfield-Williams,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Diya TV) — President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House on Friday, joining prominent members of the Indian American community, business leaders and members of his administration for a diya-lighting ceremony in the Oval Office. The gathering brought together several high-profile figures with ties to India,...