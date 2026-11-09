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Purdue Honors Veterans With Field of Flags Display
6 days ago
Purdue University is honoring veterans ahead of Veterans Day with its annual Field of Flags display. From November 9 through November 13, students and community members can plant flags in recognition of veterans and loved ones who have served in the military. The display is taking place at Purdue’s West Lafayette and Indianapolis campuses. Bryan Arbic, director of the Dorothy Stratton Veteran and Military Success Center, explains the significance of the display and why recognizing veterans remains important to the Purdue community.
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