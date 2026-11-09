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Inside Eroding Winds: Where Music Is More Than Something You Listen To
By Grace Lim,6 days ago
From underground metal to mainstream pop, Adam Bartlett has spent a decade building a record store where every music lover belongs. An Oshkosh native and Oshkosh North High graduate, Bartlett started working at The Exclusive Company on his 17th birthday. He played in bands, hosted a late-night radio show on WRST while still in high school, released records through his own label and worked in music distribution.