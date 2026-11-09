undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iowa Voters Lock In Credit Union Tax Protections With 56% Approval
6 days ago
Iowa voters passed a constitutional amendment last week, with 56% in favor, that shields credit union members from future tax increases. The Iowa Credit Union League spent several years working with state lawmakers to get here. Amending the constitution isn’t a one-and-done vote. The resolution had to clear two consecutive General Assemblies before it could reach the general election ballot. Lawmakers passed House Joint Resolution 2006 in 2024, then followed up with Senate Joint Resolution 11 in 2026, which put it in front of voters this year.
4