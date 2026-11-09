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Inaugural water summit confronts the future of water rights in the Lower Arkansas Valley
By Chelsea Casabona,6 days ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. — On Wednesday, the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District, also known as the Lower Ark District, hosted its inaugural water summit. It brought together nearly 200 attendees — from farmers, ranchers and community members to legislators and scientists — to discuss the future of water rights in southeastern Colorado.