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Delete One Gene and a Growth-Stopping Antifungal Becomes a Killer
By scientificinquirer,6 days ago
Removing a core septin gene from Aspergillus fumigatus turned caspofungin from a drug that merely halts the fungus into one that kills it, in both laboratory and animal tests. Aspergillus fumigatus is a mould that most people inhale without consequence. Its spores are everywhere — in compost, in soil, in household dust — and a healthy immune system disposes of them without the host ever noticing. For people whose immune systems are compromised, the same spores can establish a rapid and severe respiratory infection with a mortality rate that remains, even with treatment, between 30 and 90 per cent.