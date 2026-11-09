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Ranked-choice voting tabulations underway in Maine's 2nd District race despite Dunlap concession
6 days ago
Ranked-choice voting tabulations began Monday in Augusta to officially determine the winner of Maine's 2nd Congressional District race, despite Democrat Matt Dunlap conceding to Republican Paul LePage last week. LePage received 49.89% of first-choice votes on Election Day, compared to Dunlap's 48.30%. But because neither candidate secured a majority, Maine...
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