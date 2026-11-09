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School of Rock Mount Pleasant Students to Take the Stage at The Rickhouse for Fall Final Show
By Press Release,6 days ago
School of Rock Mount Pleasant, the leader in performance-based music education, is proud to announce that its students will take the stage at The Rickhouse at Cannon Distillery in Charleston for the Fall 2026 Final Show on Sunday, December 6, 2026. Students will perform in a full day of live music, showcasing their talent in a professional concert setting.