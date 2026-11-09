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NAFA Launches CAFM Scholarship Program for Fleet Professionals
By News/Media Release,6 days ago
NAFA has introduced a scholarship program to support fleet professionals in obtaining Certified Automotive Fleet Manager certification. The program will distribute up to four scholarships each year to assist with the certification costs. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden for eligible individuals seeking professional development in fleet management.