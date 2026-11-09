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NHRA EXPANDS 2027 LUCAS OIL SERIES SCHEDULE WITH 50 DIVISIONAL RACES AND 16 DOUBLEHEADERS
By Adam Dobbs,6 days ago
NHRA Sportsman racers will have more opportunities to chase points in 2027, but they’ll also have some decisions to make about where to race and how much they’re willing to spend getting there. The newly released Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule features 50 divisional events, including 16 double-divisional weekends, 24 regional events and three SPORTSnationals races.