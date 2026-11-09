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Imneskibart Regimens Show Activity in ICI-Refractory Melanoma, NSCLC
6 days ago
Imneskibart showed promising outcomes and tolerability in patients who had previously received immune checkpoint inhibition for either melanoma or lung adenocarcinoma. Regimens built on the investigational anti–IL-2 antibody imneskibart (AU-007) yielded responses and disease control in heavily pretreated patients with melanoma or lung adenocarcinoma that had progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), according to findings presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting.