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DNA Methylation Could Help Predict Which Patients With MDS Respond to Treatment
6 days ago
A multicenter study involving Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that DNA methylation patterns at diagnosis may help predict which patients with myelodysplastic syndromes will respond to azacitidine. Key Takeaways. A multicenter study involving Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers investigagted DNA methylation patterns at diagnosis to see if they help...