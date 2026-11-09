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Fall Out Boy's Twilight of the Punks tour to play Providence Park on Aug. 26, 2027
By Providence Park,6 days ago
LOS ANGELES — GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum rock band Fall Out Boy is gearing up for a massive 2027 with the announcement of their Twilight of the Punks global headline tour, the biggest of their career, with 36 dates performing at stadiums and arenas across Europe, the UK, and North America in 2027. The announcement comes alongside the band’s long-awaited return with a brand-new song “ACES” which marks their first new original single in over three years.