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Arista Advanced Pet Care President Named 2026 C-Suite Leader by Dallas Business Journal
6 days ago
Arista Advanced Pet Care, a veterinarian-founded multispecialty referral and emergency hospital group, recently announced that Jennifer Welser, DVM, DACVO, President of Arista Advanced Pet Care, has been named a 2026 C-Suite Leaders Awards honoree by the Dallas Business Journal. The annual awards recognize outstanding executives across North Texas who demonstrate...