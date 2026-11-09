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The Gunn/Safran Era is Over
By Bill "Jett" Ramey,6 days ago
Warner Bros. — Skydance, actually, let’s call it what it is now — announced Monday that Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs after four years, effective December 1. Taking over is Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel producer and Kevin Feige protégé, as DC’s new president and chief creative officer. Ironically, Latcham worked with Gunn back on the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY films. Small world, no?