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Seahawks Drive Of The Game: Zach Charbonnet & Jadarian Price Combine For Almost Every Yard In Touchdown Drive
By Ari Horton,6 days ago
The Seahawks leaned heavily on running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price on the ground and through the air in Week 9, and the duo was instrumental in sparking Seattle's offense early on in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. In Seattle's first scoring drive, Charbonnet and Price produced 53...