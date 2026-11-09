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Land donation to Moab Valley Fire approved for future Spanish Valley station
By Andrew Christiansen,6 days ago
The Grand County Commission approved donating 1.48 acres in San Juan County for a station serving both counties, but construction has no firm timeline. Grand County commissioners approved donating land just across the San Juan County line for a future Spanish Valley fire station intended to improve emergency response in both counties.
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