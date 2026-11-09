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Yielding to Trump, Supreme Court bulldozes barriers to Big Bend border wall
By Kelsey Reichmann,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (CN) — In a win for President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday lifted roadblocks preventing border wall construction in the Big Bend region of Texas. A Texas judge paused work on the project after the administration brushed aside required environmental reviews to quickly erect barriers over the remote area. But the Department of Homeland Security claimed that the border wall section was essential to protecting the nation’s borders, asking the justices to intervene.