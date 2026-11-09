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Cannabis Use Linked to Increased Mortality in Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis
6 days ago
Hospitalized patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis face a significantly higher risk of death if they actively use cannabis. Elevated Mortality Risk: Patients hospitalized for alcohol-associated hepatitis who actively use cannabis face a two-and-a-half times higher mortality rate than nonusers, according to findings published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research. Independent Risk...